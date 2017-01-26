Steele County Courthouse Remains Closed, Court and Other Services Moved
Due to a water pipe break court cases, hearings and other services provided at the Steele County Courthouse in Owatonna have been moved. Steele County District Court's primary location will remain at the Owatonna Fire Hall until further notice.
