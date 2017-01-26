Steele County Courthouse Remains Clos...

Steele County Courthouse Remains Closed, Court and Other Services Moved

Wednesday Jan 18 Read more: KAAL-TV Austin

Due to a water pipe break court cases, hearings and other services provided at the Steele County Courthouse in Owatonna have been moved. Steele County District Court's primary location will remain at the Owatonna Fire Hall until further notice.

