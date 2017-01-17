SMART Transit to Provide Free Rides f...

SMART Transit to Provide Free Rides for Vets

On Wednesday SMART Transit and Cedar Valley Services announced they are now offering free rides on all their City Route buses to veterans traveling in Albert Lea, Austin, Owatonna and Waseca. The company says the free rides will run all year long and that veterans will be required to show their military ID in order to verify eligibility.

