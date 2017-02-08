Senate moves ahead on $1 billion bond...

Senate moves ahead on $1 billion bonding bill

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 27 Read more: Post-Bulletin

A $1 billion public works bill that died in the final minutes of last year's legislative session has come back to life thanks to the vote of a key Senate committee. Senate Capital Investment Committee Chairman Dave Senjem, R-Rochester, introduced a bonding bill that is nearly identical to last year's and it includes several area projects, including funding for Rochester International Airport, the Lanesboro Dam and the Reading Center/Dyslexia Institute of Minnesota.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Owatonna Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Eddy ritchie Dec '16 Gomer 1 1
News URGENT: Tell Federal Women's Prison in Minnesot... (May '09) Dec '16 sobeit 11
Belart co. (Nov '07) Nov '16 Mary 106
News Owatonna Exchange Club to explore the history o... (Jan '10) May '16 allan pichner 11
News Tink Larson Reflects On Fire That Destroyed Par... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Spotted Girl 2
News Minneapolis man charged with choking Owatonna g... (Apr '16) Apr '16 USA USA USA USA 17
News One injured in fireworks explosion in southeast... (Nov '08) Feb '16 Rhondasloveone 8
See all Owatonna Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Owatonna Forum Now

Owatonna Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Owatonna Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Owatonna, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,269 • Total comments across all topics: 278,710,961

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC