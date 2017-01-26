Schools make tough calls on snow days

Many area school districts closed Tuesday due to wintry weather and the threat of icy roads, but a few chose to open after a two-hour delay, to the chagrin of some parents. The only districts that went ahead with classes were on the west side of the area, in Kasson-Mantorville, Blooming Prairie and Owatonna, where schools opened two hours late.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.