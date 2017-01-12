Lawrence Sowieja
Lawrence Sowieja, 84, went into the loving arms of his Savior Jesus Christ on January 13, 2017, while comforted by family, at Fairview Nursing Home in Dodge Center. His spirit and joy will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. , Tuesday, January 17th, Mass service at St. John Baptist Catholic Church with Father Thomas Niehaus officiating.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hayfield Herald.
Add your comments below
Owatonna Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Eddy ritchie
|Dec 29
|Gomer 1
|1
|URGENT: Tell Federal Women's Prison in Minnesot... (May '09)
|Dec '16
|sobeit
|11
|Belart co. (Nov '07)
|Nov '16
|Mary
|106
|Owatonna Exchange Club to explore the history o... (Jan '10)
|May '16
|allan pichner
|11
|Tink Larson Reflects On Fire That Destroyed Par... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Spotted Girl
|2
|Minneapolis man charged with choking Owatonna g... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|USA USA USA USA
|17
|One injured in fireworks explosion in southeast... (Nov '08)
|Feb '16
|Rhondasloveone
|8
Find what you want!
Search Owatonna Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC