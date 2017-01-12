Lawrence Sowieja, 84, went into the loving arms of his Savior Jesus Christ on January 13, 2017, while comforted by family, at Fairview Nursing Home in Dodge Center. His spirit and joy will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. , Tuesday, January 17th, Mass service at St. John Baptist Catholic Church with Father Thomas Niehaus officiating.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hayfield Herald.