Hwy. 14 Partnership makes Corridors of Commerce its legislative priority
With sights set on completing the last remaining miles of the U.S. Highway 14 expansion project, members of the U.S. Highway 14 Partnership determined Thursday that obtaining additional funding for the state's Corridors of Commerce program is the group's top legislative priority for 2017. said Mankato City Councilor Karen Foreman, who was elected president of the U.S. Highway 14 Partnership at its annual meeting Thursday.
