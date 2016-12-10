Teamsters rally outside Kline's office over pension issue
Teamsters and supporters gathered outside U.S. Rep. John Kline's office to protest Kline's new bill that could slash pensions Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, in Burnsville, MN. Here, Dave Kalk, left to right, and Phil Draayer, both of Owatonna and members of local 160, attempt to catch the eye of passing motorists.
