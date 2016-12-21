Man arrested on suspicion of drug sales, possession
A 40-year-old man is behind bars today after a traffic stop reportedly led to the discovery of more than an ounce of methamphetamine. Juan Ochoa, who lists an Owatonna address, was behind the wheel of the vehicle about 11:30 p.m. Friday when it was stopped in the 2000 block of 11th Avenue Southeast for "numerous lane and signal violations," the report says.
