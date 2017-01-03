Legally agreeing to keep the family cabin a happy place
Few things are as uniquely Minnesotan as the idea of a lake home or cabin. They're places for families to gather and make memories, to fish and swim and sit around a campfire, or simply to unplug from an otherwise chaotic life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Owatonna Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Eddy ritchie
|Dec 29
|Gomer 1
|1
|URGENT: Tell Federal Women's Prison in Minnesot... (May '09)
|Dec 9
|sobeit
|11
|Belart co. (Nov '07)
|Nov '16
|Mary
|106
|Owatonna Exchange Club to explore the history o... (Jan '10)
|May '16
|allan pichner
|11
|Tink Larson Reflects On Fire That Destroyed Par... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Spotted Girl
|2
|Minneapolis man charged with choking Owatonna g... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|USA USA USA USA
|17
|One injured in fireworks explosion in southeast... (Nov '08)
|Feb '16
|Rhondasloveone
|8
Find what you want!
Search Owatonna Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC