Elstad lands Owatonna post

Jeff Elstad, superintendent for Byron Public Schools, was officially named the next superintendent of the Owatonna School District on Dec. 12. Elstad has held the Byron position since 2012 and from then until now has seen two referendums passed, including one for the new primary school that opened this year, and one for a new heating system at the middle school. "I'm thrilled," said Elstad about the Owatonna job.

