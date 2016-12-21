Elstad a finalist for Owatonna job

Jeff Elstad, superintendent for Byron Public Schools, is expected to wrap up a full day of interviews today as one of two finalists for the superintendent's position in Owatonna. Elstad has held the Byron position since 2012 and from then until now has seen two referendums passed, including one for the new primary school that opened this year, and one for a new heating system at the middle school.

