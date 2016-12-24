Co-ops planning votes on merger
NEWa SULMa S- The board of directors of Central Farm Service of Owatonna/Truman, River Region Cooperative of Sleepy Eye and South Central Grain and Energy of Fairfax will let their respective members vote on consolidation of the three companies. "The global collapse of prices, volatility of markets, increased regulatory mandates and overall increase in operating expenses have created an opportunity for three strong cooperatives to create a stronger supply partner for our members."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Owatonna Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Eddy ritchie
|Dec 29
|Gomer 1
|1
|URGENT: Tell Federal Women's Prison in Minnesot... (May '09)
|Dec 9
|sobeit
|11
|Belart co. (Nov '07)
|Nov '16
|Mary
|106
|Owatonna Exchange Club to explore the history o... (Jan '10)
|May '16
|allan pichner
|11
|Tink Larson Reflects On Fire That Destroyed Par... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Spotted Girl
|2
|Minneapolis man charged with choking Owatonna g... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|USA USA USA USA
|17
|One injured in fireworks explosion in southeast... (Nov '08)
|Feb '16
|Rhondasloveone
|8
Find what you want!
Search Owatonna Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC