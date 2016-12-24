Co-ops planning votes on merger

NEWa SULMa S- The board of directors of Central Farm Service of Owatonna/Truman, River Region Cooperative of Sleepy Eye and South Central Grain and Energy of Fairfax will let their respective members vote on consolidation of the three companies. "The global collapse of prices, volatility of markets, increased regulatory mandates and overall increase in operating expenses have created an opportunity for three strong cooperatives to create a stronger supply partner for our members."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sentinel.