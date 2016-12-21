Byron superintendent is finalist for Owatonna job
Byron Public School Superintendent Jeff Elstad is a finalist for a superintendent's job in the Owatonna School District. Elstad was notified Monday that he was one of two finalists for the superintendent position in Owatonna.
