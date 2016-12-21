COMMENTARY: Apprenticeship: A great c...

COMMENTARY: Apprenticeship: A great career pathway for Minnesota's workforce

Saturday Nov 26 Read more: Daily Journal

Apprenticeship programs are providing great career pathways for TeVaan Paye of Minneapolis, Connor Langer of Owatonna and more than 12,000 other Minnesotans. A one-time high school drop-out, TeVaan completed a four-year apprenticeship with the Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Trades Union and is now earning $36 an hour, plus benefits, restoring buildings for Advanced Masonry in St. Paul.

