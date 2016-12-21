COMMENTARY: Apprenticeship: A great career pathway for Minnesota's workforce
Apprenticeship programs are providing great career pathways for TeVaan Paye of Minneapolis, Connor Langer of Owatonna and more than 12,000 other Minnesotans. A one-time high school drop-out, TeVaan completed a four-year apprenticeship with the Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Trades Union and is now earning $36 an hour, plus benefits, restoring buildings for Advanced Masonry in St. Paul.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Owatonna Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|URGENT: Tell Federal Women's Prison in Minnesot... (May '09)
|Dec 9
|sobeit
|11
|Belart co. (Nov '07)
|Nov 29
|Mary
|106
|Owatonna Exchange Club to explore the history o... (Jan '10)
|May '16
|allan pichner
|11
|Tink Larson Reflects On Fire That Destroyed Par... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Spotted Girl
|2
|Minneapolis man charged with choking Owatonna g... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|USA USA USA USA
|17
|One injured in fireworks explosion in southeast... (Nov '08)
|Feb '16
|Rhondasloveone
|8
|Salmon Hardware 'had worn wooden floors through... (Sep '15)
|Dec '15
|Fat guy with a po...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Owatonna Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC