COMMENTARY: Apprenticeship: A great career pathway for Minnesota's workforce

Apprenticeship programs are providing great career pathways for TeVaan Paye of Minneapolis, Connor Langer of Owatonna and more than 12,000 other Minnesotans. A one-time high school drop-out, TeVaan completed a four-year apprenticeship with the Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Trades Union and is now earning $36 an hour, plus benefits, restoring buildings for Advanced Masonry in St. Paul.

