Winter Springs pizzeria Bavaro's closing Friday

The Gourmet Muffin opens a shop in Audubon Park and Sanford marshmallow shop expands in Sanford on this week's Central Florida Food Minute with Kyle Arnold and Lauren Delgado. The Gourmet Muffin opens a shop in Audubon Park and Sanford marshmallow shop expands in Sanford on this week's Central Florida Food Minute with Kyle Arnold and Lauren Delgado.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.