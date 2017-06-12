Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Even...

2 hrs ago Read more: WDBO-AM Orlando

A Florida sheriff's deputy's near-death experience was captured by her own dashboard camera last weekend when she was nearly struck by a drunken driver, according to authorities. Seminole County Deputy Molly Smith responded around 5:40 a.m. Saturday to unincorporated Oviedo, where a man's car had broken down in the middle lane of the road, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDBO-AM Orlando.

