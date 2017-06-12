News 4 mins ago 6:11 p.m.VIDEO: Deputy nearly run down by suspected drunk driver
A Seminole County deputy narrowly escaped harm when an alleged drunk driver nearly ran into her, the sheriff's office says. About 5:45 a.m. Saturday, Deputy Molly Smith was aiding a driver whose car had stopped in Oviedo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oviedo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deputies: Winter Park woman shot husband during...
|Wed
|lalala
|3
|Who do you support for Attorney General in Flor... (Oct '10)
|Jun 13
|ORIGINAL WILLARD
|2,226
|Criminal (Mar '10)
|Jun 11
|Bryce
|4
|Review: Orlando Estate Buyer, Inc.
|Jun 9
|Mr Reions
|1
|White people are devils!
|Jun 6
|JustSaying
|6
|why do blacks wear hoodies when its hot out? (Mar '12)
|May 30
|style
|34
|Get To Work
|May 25
|For Me
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oviedo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC