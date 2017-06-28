Man jailed for 90 days waiting for tests to prove drywall dust in his car wasn't cocaine
When he was pulled over in Oviedo, Fla., professional handyman Karlos Cashe told cops that the white powder in the footwell was just drywall. As a probationer with a drug conviction, however, he got to wait 90 days until they bothered to complete the tests that would prove it.
