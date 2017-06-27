Juice bar opening cafes in Winter Par...

Juice bar opening cafes in Winter Park, Oviedo

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

An organic juice and smoothie bar originally based in North Carolina is opening new locations in Oviedo and Winter Park . Opening dates have not yet been released for the cafes at 945 City Plaza Way in Oviedo and 480 N. Orlando Ave. in Winter Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oviedo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
more black on white crime! (Aug '13) Sat likeforereal 112
Best places to stay at and highlights to seenea... Jun 24 RuffnReddy 3
News Deputies: Winter Park woman shot husband during... Jun 14 lalala 3
Election Who do you support for Attorney General in Flor... (Oct '10) Jun 13 ORIGINAL WILLARD 2,226
Criminal (Mar '10) Jun 11 Bryce 4
Review: Orlando Estate Buyer, Inc. Jun 9 Mr Reions 1
White people are devils! Jun 6 JustSaying 6
See all Oviedo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oviedo Forum Now

Oviedo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oviedo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

Oviedo, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,239 • Total comments across all topics: 282,066,846

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC