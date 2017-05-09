Chiropractor, wife arrested on insurance-fraud charges
Florida Department of Financial Services investigators say Chet Barton of Elite Health and Wellness scammed GEICO Insurance out of more than $6,000 in claims for services he never provided. According to their arrest affidavit, they billed GEICO more than 20 times to treat a woman for back pain between November 2015 and January 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
