Want your kid at a Seminole school? 1...

Want your kid at a Seminole school? 10 open for transfers

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Sentinel School Zone

Parents who want to move their children to the 10 Seminole County campuses with room for transfers can apply starting April 16. These 10 schools - out of 58 traditional campuses - are open to any student in Florida, as long as parents provide transportation and he or she is not under an expulsion order from their current school. That means Seminole parents could seek a cross-town move, and those in other counties could seek a spot in a Seminole school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sentinel School Zone.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oviedo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Infant hit with empty glass in Oviedo restauran... (Apr '08) Mar 29 TashaD 201
**beware** consolidated transmission in sanford... (Dec '08) Mar 27 Signal26 32
White people are devils! Mar 25 Whitesareweak 3
News SunRail sets ridership record Mar 23 jhharvey 1
News Islamic group banned after visit to Seminole cl... (Jun '08) Mar 19 hodgechic 446
Wekiva River in Sanford, Fl (how is area, please)? Mar 13 Phat Tuesday 7
why do blacks wear hoodies when its hot out? (Mar '12) Mar 12 HATE 31
See all Oviedo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oviedo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Seminole County was issued at April 06 at 6:11PM EDT

Oviedo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oviedo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Oviedo, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,203 • Total comments across all topics: 280,102,269

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC