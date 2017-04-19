The Fresh Market closing Altamonte Sp...

The Fresh Market closing Altamonte Springs grocery store

Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

The high-end grocery store has begun notifying customers via email that it is having close-out sales on wine and other goods. "This move will allow the company to focus on the success, service and growth of its existing portfolio of stores," said a statement from the company.

