Independent cancer center opens offic...

Independent cancer center opens office in Oviedo

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

Mid Florida Cancer Centers, an independent practice in Central Florida, recently opened its fourth facility in Oviedo , adding to its existing locations at DeLand, Orange City and Sanford. The 17,000-square-foot center provides medical and radiation oncology and it's perched behind Oviedo Medical Center, which is HCA 's newest hospital in Central Florida.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oviedo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Teachers accuse students of false crimes at Ful... Sat Karen Carty 1
News Winter's End -- Orlando's answer to Woodstock (Aug '09) Apr 14 barryb 25
News Winter Park bicyclist dies after collision with... (Sep '08) Apr 13 djdjdjdjdjfjgjghl... 112
News Maitland mortgage-lender Transland facing probe... (Dec '07) Apr 11 Anonymous 9
the music thread (Apr '12) Apr 10 Musikologist 24
why do blacks wear hoodies when its hot out? (Mar '12) Apr 8 Wow 32
Local Oviedo newspaper? Apr 7 Vashta 1
See all Oviedo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oviedo Forum Now

Oviedo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oviedo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Iran
 

Oviedo, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,073 • Total comments across all topics: 280,356,803

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC