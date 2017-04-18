Fla. mom charged with fatally strangling tot says son did it
A Florida mom accused of strangling her 18-month-old daughter with a string of Halloween lights is pinning the blame on her 3-year-old son. Kristen DePasquale, who lived in Oviedo, Fla., is currently in jail and awaiting trail for the death of her daughter, Mia Rice.
