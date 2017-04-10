Firefighters brace for Central Florid...

Firefighters brace for Central Florida surge in wildfires

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

Drought like the one now scorching Florida strikes every several years, triggering a surge in wildfires and worry among firefighters about which will come first, quenching rain or heavy wind. "We're at the point now where it's so dry in Central and South Florida, a wind event could be catastrophic," said Jim Karels, Florida Forest Service director and 32-year veteran of fighting brush and forest fires in the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oviedo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the music thread (Apr '12) 10 hr Musikologist 24
why do blacks wear hoodies when its hot out? (Mar '12) Apr 8 Wow 32
Local Oviedo newspaper? Apr 7 Vashta 1
News Infant hit with empty glass in Oviedo restauran... (Apr '08) Mar 29 TashaD 201
**beware** consolidated transmission in sanford... (Dec '08) Mar 27 Signal26 32
White people are devils! Mar 25 Whitesareweak 3
News SunRail sets ridership record Mar 23 jhharvey 1
See all Oviedo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oviedo Forum Now

Oviedo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oviedo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Tornado
 

Oviedo, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,133 • Total comments across all topics: 280,211,748

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC