Firefighters brace for Central Florida surge in wildfires
Drought like the one now scorching Florida strikes every several years, triggering a surge in wildfires and worry among firefighters about which will come first, quenching rain or heavy wind. "We're at the point now where it's so dry in Central and South Florida, a wind event could be catastrophic," said Jim Karels, Florida Forest Service director and 32-year veteran of fighting brush and forest fires in the state.
Oviedo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|10 hr
|Musikologist
|24
|why do blacks wear hoodies when its hot out? (Mar '12)
|Apr 8
|Wow
|32
|Local Oviedo newspaper?
|Apr 7
|Vashta
|1
|Infant hit with empty glass in Oviedo restauran... (Apr '08)
|Mar 29
|TashaD
|201
|**beware** consolidated transmission in sanford... (Dec '08)
|Mar 27
|Signal26
|32
|White people are devils!
|Mar 25
|Whitesareweak
|3
|SunRail sets ridership record
|Mar 23
|jhharvey
|1
