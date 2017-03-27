Rev. Dr. Albert Marcis was longtime S...

Rev. Dr. Albert Marcis was longtime SELC District president

The Rev. Dr. Albert M. Marcis , president of the LCMS SELC District from 1972 to 1997, died March 24 in Oviedo, Fla., with his wife, Sylvia, by his side.

