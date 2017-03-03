Judge: Oviedo mom in tot strangulation case must stay in jail

Kristen DePasquale, 27, of Oviedo, is charged with first-degree murder, accused of strangling her 1-year-old daughter with a string of Halloween lights. Kristen DePasquale, 27, of Oviedo, is charged with first-degree murder, accused of strangling her 1-year-old daughter with a string of Halloween lights.

