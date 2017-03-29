Burn ban issued for Seminole County
Residents and visitors of Seminole and Osceola county are banned from sparking fires outside for at least the next week after county officials issued burn bans Wednesday. The burn bans prohibit all burning outdoors not specifically permitted by the Florida Forest Service, but the Forest Service stopped issuing controlled burn authorizations two weeks ago.
