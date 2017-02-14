Oviedo police officer charged with sh...

Oviedo police officer charged with shooting into occupied vehicle

58 min ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

An Oviedo police officer has been charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle and two counts of aggravated battery after firing his gun at a suspect revving his engine at him in September, according to the Seminole County State Attorney's Office. Matthew Danler, 37, was responding to a call for help in the 900 block of Sharon Court on Sept.

