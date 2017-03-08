Fla. officer indicted in body cam sho...

Fla. officer indicted in body cam shooting

Friday Feb 17

Oviedo, Florida police have released body camera footage of the police shooting that led to an officer being indicted earlier this week. Matthew Danler, 37, was indicted with two counts of aggravated battery and a single count of shooting into an occupied vehicle.

