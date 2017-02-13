Deputies: Nearly 20 boat propellers stolen from Oviedo boat yards
Seminole County Sheriff's Office investigators are trying to figure out who stole nearly 20 boat propellers from boatyards in Oviedo. The first incident happened on Jan. 14 at Boat Max USA, 2953 Alafaya Trail, where 13 parts were stolen, deputies say.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oviedo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Walsh took $21 million, investors' lawsuit claims (Jul '08)
|22 hr
|avisdale
|179
|Suspect arrested in Geneva slaying (Jul '12)
|Sat
|Cas
|26
|Best phone to track your kids? -- OrlandoSentin... (Jun '07)
|Feb 9
|positronium
|25
|Lake Mary couple arrested in retail theft ring (Jan '08)
|Feb 4
|Jason
|52
|New Seminole County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14)
|Jan 25
|Tom
|4
|Arrest made in Deltona Halloween Day double mur... (Mar '11)
|Jan 21
|Alfred Amedeo Cor...
|37
|Consumer help: Gym contracts, ripoffs (May '09)
|Jan 19
|Kids got touched
|16
Find what you want!
Search Oviedo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC