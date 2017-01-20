Shops, restaurants, hotel sought for ...

Shops, restaurants, hotel sought for Oviedo mixed-use project

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: Business Journal

Plans appear to be formulating for the third piece of a mixed-use development near the Oviedo Mall set to feature homes, shops, restaurants, medical office and possibly a hotel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oviedo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
more black on white crime! (Aug '13) 19 hr likeomg 110
News Consumer help: Gym contracts, ripoffs (May '09) Thu Kids got touched 16
Review: Brand New Smiles - Nick Brand DDS (Jul '09) Wed rating 4
News Islamic group banned after visit to Seminole cl... (Jun '08) Jan 10 Go Blue Forever 445
MPORTANT Message To EVERYONE Investigating #Piz... Jan 9 The Peoples Media 1
News Up to 350 apartments planned near Disney Dec '16 Fitus T Bluster 1
Trump's Extended 15 Minutes of Fame Are Up Dec '16 Fitus T Bluster 3
See all Oviedo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oviedo Forum Now

Oviedo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oviedo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Oviedo, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,046 • Total comments across all topics: 278,089,544

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC