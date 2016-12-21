Pancakes in the Park: Families, frien...

Pancakes in the Park: Families, friends visit DeLeon Springs' Old Spanish Sugar Mill

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

Seven-year-old Grant Walton got to swim following a pancake breakfast that was a little different than a typical meal out. Walton was enjoying the second day of the new year with his mom and dad and two siblings at DeLeon Springs State Park and The Old Spanish Sugar Mill Grill and Griddle House where guests cook their breakfast on a griddle at their table.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oviedo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islamic group banned after visit to Seminole cl... (Jun '08) Dec 29 smartazz1961 444
News Up to 350 apartments planned near Disney Dec 17 Fitus T Bluster 1
Trump's Extended 15 Minutes of Fame Are Up Dec 15 Fitus T Bluster 3
News American Air & Heat Shares Vital Info Through Blog Dec 6 Extreme Air Duct 2
News Racist graffiti invoking Donald Trump found on ... Nov '16 Ohs2323 1
Trump 75 court cases due, won't rent to N***ERS... Nov '16 Jesus Brother 2
News Energy wasted: Florida homes use more than thos... (Mar '09) Nov '16 Solarman 64
See all Oviedo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oviedo Forum Now

Oviedo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oviedo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
 

Oviedo, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,567 • Total comments across all topics: 277,543,822

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC