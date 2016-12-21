Pancakes in the Park: Families, friends visit DeLeon Springs' Old Spanish Sugar Mill
Seven-year-old Grant Walton got to swim following a pancake breakfast that was a little different than a typical meal out. Walton was enjoying the second day of the new year with his mom and dad and two siblings at DeLeon Springs State Park and The Old Spanish Sugar Mill Grill and Griddle House where guests cook their breakfast on a griddle at their table.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Add your comments below
Oviedo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islamic group banned after visit to Seminole cl... (Jun '08)
|Dec 29
|smartazz1961
|444
|Up to 350 apartments planned near Disney
|Dec 17
|Fitus T Bluster
|1
|Trump's Extended 15 Minutes of Fame Are Up
|Dec 15
|Fitus T Bluster
|3
|American Air & Heat Shares Vital Info Through Blog
|Dec 6
|Extreme Air Duct
|2
|Racist graffiti invoking Donald Trump found on ...
|Nov '16
|Ohs2323
|1
|Trump 75 court cases due, won't rent to N***ERS...
|Nov '16
|Jesus Brother
|2
|Energy wasted: Florida homes use more than thos... (Mar '09)
|Nov '16
|Solarman
|64
Find what you want!
Search Oviedo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC