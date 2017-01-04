Orlando rents rising twice as fast as in U.S.
Orlando apartment dwellers faced rent increases about twice that of the national average during most of 2016, a new report shows. And the rent increases likely aren't over.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oviedo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islamic group banned after visit to Seminole cl... (Jun '08)
|Dec 29
|smartazz1961
|444
|Up to 350 apartments planned near Disney
|Dec 17
|Fitus T Bluster
|1
|Trump's Extended 15 Minutes of Fame Are Up
|Dec 15
|Fitus T Bluster
|3
|American Air & Heat Shares Vital Info Through Blog
|Dec 6
|Extreme Air Duct
|2
|Racist graffiti invoking Donald Trump found on ...
|Nov '16
|Ohs2323
|1
|Trump 75 court cases due, won't rent to N***ERS...
|Nov '16
|Jesus Brother
|2
|Energy wasted: Florida homes use more than thos... (Mar '09)
|Nov '16
|Solarman
|64
Find what you want!
Search Oviedo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC