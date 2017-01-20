Lyman High teacher arrested, accused of putting student in headlock
A Lyman High School teacher was arrested Monday and accused of putting a student into a headlock and dragging him down some stairs on Friday, Longwood police said. Wilbert DelaCruz, 38, faces a charge of child abuse without great bodily harm.
