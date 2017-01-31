Florida teacher accused of putting st...

Florida teacher accused of putting student in headlock

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WINK-TV Fort Myers

A central Florida teacher faces a child abuse charge after authorities say he put a high school student in a headlock and dragged him down some stairs. Investigators tell local news outlets that DelaCruz put his arm around the student during an altercation on Friday at Lyman High School in Longwood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oviedo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Seminole County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14) Jan 25 Tom 4
News Arrest made in Deltona Halloween Day double mur... (Mar '11) Jan 21 Alfred Amedeo Cor... 37
News Best phone to track your kids? -- OrlandoSentin... (Jun '07) Jan 20 Abhishek 20
more black on white crime! (Aug '13) Jan 19 likeomg 110
News Consumer help: Gym contracts, ripoffs (May '09) Jan 19 Kids got touched 16
Review: Brand New Smiles - Nick Brand DDS (Jul '09) Jan 18 rating 4
News Islamic group banned after visit to Seminole cl... (Jun '08) Jan 10 Go Blue Forever 445
See all Oviedo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oviedo Forum Now

Oviedo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oviedo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Oviedo, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,991 • Total comments across all topics: 278,444,788

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC