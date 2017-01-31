Florida teacher accused of putting student in headlock
A central Florida teacher faces a child abuse charge after authorities say he put a high school student in a headlock and dragged him down some stairs. Investigators tell local news outlets that DelaCruz put his arm around the student during an altercation on Friday at Lyman High School in Longwood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Add your comments below
Oviedo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Seminole County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14)
|Jan 25
|Tom
|4
|Arrest made in Deltona Halloween Day double mur... (Mar '11)
|Jan 21
|Alfred Amedeo Cor...
|37
|Best phone to track your kids? -- OrlandoSentin... (Jun '07)
|Jan 20
|Abhishek
|20
|more black on white crime! (Aug '13)
|Jan 19
|likeomg
|110
|Consumer help: Gym contracts, ripoffs (May '09)
|Jan 19
|Kids got touched
|16
|Review: Brand New Smiles - Nick Brand DDS (Jul '09)
|Jan 18
|rating
|4
|Islamic group banned after visit to Seminole cl... (Jun '08)
|Jan 10
|Go Blue Forever
|445
Find what you want!
Search Oviedo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC