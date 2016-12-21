Stories of Election Theft

Stories of Election Theft

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: OpEdNews

Are votes in American elections being counted fairly and accurately? In an open democracy worthy of the name, this should not be a question for forensic science, but in 21st Century America, that's just what it is. America is unique in the developed world in counting votes with proprietary software that has been ruled a trade secret, not open to inspection, even by local officials whose responsibility it is to administer elections.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OpEdNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oviedo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Up to 350 apartments planned near Disney Dec 17 Fitus T Bluster 1
Trump's Extended 15 Minutes of Fame Are Up Dec 15 Fitus T Bluster 3
News American Air & Heat Shares Vital Info Through Blog Dec 6 Extreme Air Duct 2
News Racist graffiti invoking Donald Trump found on ... Nov '16 Ohs2323 1
Trump 75 court cases due, won't rent to N***ERS... Nov '16 Jesus Brother 2
News Energy wasted: Florida homes use more than thos... (Mar '09) Nov '16 Solarman 64
Why the big fuss about the mega Goodwill Store ... (Dec '08) Oct '16 Enough 28
See all Oviedo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oviedo Forum Now

Oviedo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oviedo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Oviedo, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,812 • Total comments across all topics: 277,311,954

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC