Seminole school district settles lawsuit over bus beating

Seminole schools settled a lawsuit in a case where an autistic boy was beaten on a school bus while the adult The family of an autistic boy who was beaten on a school bus by another student while the adult monitor ignored the fight has won a $200,000 settlement with Seminole County schools. With no discussion, the Seminole School Board approved settling the lawsuit with the boy's mother, Cynthia Oviedo, at a meeting Tuesday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.