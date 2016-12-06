Oviedo High flute player stays in tune with band despite challenges
Renee Rivera is pushed by her mother, Judy Rivera, as Renee and the Oviedo High marching band march onto the field before a football game on Friday, October 21, 2016. Renee Rivera is pushed by her mother, Judy Rivera, as Renee and the Oviedo High marching band march onto the field before a football game on Friday, October 21, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Oviedo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Up to 350 apartments planned near Disney
|Dec 17
|Fitus T Bluster
|1
|Trump's Extended 15 Minutes of Fame Are Up
|Dec 15
|Fitus T Bluster
|3
|American Air & Heat Shares Vital Info Through Blog
|Dec 6
|Extreme Air Duct
|2
|Racist graffiti invoking Donald Trump found on ...
|Nov '16
|Ohs2323
|1
|Trump 75 court cases due, won't rent to N***ERS...
|Nov '16
|Jesus Brother
|2
|Energy wasted: Florida homes use more than thos... (Mar '09)
|Nov '16
|Solarman
|64
|Why the big fuss about the mega Goodwill Store ... (Dec '08)
|Oct '16
|Enough
|28
Find what you want!
Search Oviedo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC