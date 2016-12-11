'Giant' Clydesdales wrap up Central Florida tour in Altamonte
More than a thousand people craned their necks and raised their cameras high in the air as eight majestic Clydesdale horses marched by in formation. Their metal shoes padded against the brick road as they paraded around Cranes Roost Park in Altamonte Springs, pulling their signature wagon with two coachmen and dalmatian Clyde perched atop.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Oviedo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Up to 350 apartments planned near Disney
|Dec 17
|Fitus T Bluster
|1
|Trump's Extended 15 Minutes of Fame Are Up
|Dec 15
|Fitus T Bluster
|3
|American Air & Heat Shares Vital Info Through Blog
|Dec 6
|Extreme Air Duct
|2
|Racist graffiti invoking Donald Trump found on ...
|Nov '16
|Ohs2323
|1
|Trump 75 court cases due, won't rent to N***ERS...
|Nov '16
|Jesus Brother
|2
|Energy wasted: Florida homes use more than thos... (Mar '09)
|Nov '16
|Solarman
|64
|Why the big fuss about the mega Goodwill Store ... (Dec '08)
|Oct '16
|Enough
|28
Find what you want!
Search Oviedo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC