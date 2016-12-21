Betty Duda, 84, was former LWML presi...

Betty Duda, 84, was former LWML president

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Lutheran Church Missouri Synod

Longtime Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod and community leader Dr. Elizabeth "Betty" Duda of Cocoa Beach, Fla., died peacefully Dec. 24, among family members, after entering hospice care a few days earlier. She was 84. A memorial service is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27, at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 2021 W. State Road 426, Oviedo, FL 32765.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lutheran Church Missouri Synod.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oviedo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Up to 350 apartments planned near Disney Dec 17 Fitus T Bluster 1
Trump's Extended 15 Minutes of Fame Are Up Dec 15 Fitus T Bluster 3
News American Air & Heat Shares Vital Info Through Blog Dec 6 Extreme Air Duct 2
News Racist graffiti invoking Donald Trump found on ... Nov '16 Ohs2323 1
Trump 75 court cases due, won't rent to N***ERS... Nov '16 Jesus Brother 2
News Energy wasted: Florida homes use more than thos... (Mar '09) Nov '16 Solarman 64
Why the big fuss about the mega Goodwill Store ... (Dec '08) Oct '16 Enough 28
See all Oviedo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oviedo Forum Now

Oviedo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oviedo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Oviedo, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,101 • Total comments across all topics: 277,359,222

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC