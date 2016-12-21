Betty Duda, 84, was former LWML president
Longtime Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod and community leader Dr. Elizabeth "Betty" Duda of Cocoa Beach, Fla., died peacefully Dec. 24, among family members, after entering hospice care a few days earlier. She was 84. A memorial service is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27, at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 2021 W. State Road 426, Oviedo, FL 32765.
