Meals on Wheels, Etc. in Sanford delivers

Delano Lambertclare, executive chef and kitchen manager at the Meals on Wheels, discusses the program that feeds seniors and the homebound Delano Lambertclare, executive chef and kitchen manager at the Meals on Wheels, discusses the program that feeds seniors and the homebound One morning in November, Chef Delao Lambertclare had 40 pounds of spaghetti and 150 pounds of chicken-and-beef meatballs all cooked and ready to go. Staff members and volunteers at Meals on Wheels, Etc.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.