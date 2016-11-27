1 dead after car crashes into Winter Garden retention pond, police say
A woman is dead after a car she was driving crashed into a retention pond early Sunday morning, officials said. Police responded to the pond on Tilden Road near Tiny Road in Winter Garden at 12:53 a.m., police Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oviedo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Up to 350 apartments planned near Disney
|Dec 17
|Fitus T Bluster
|1
|Trump's Extended 15 Minutes of Fame Are Up
|Dec 15
|Fitus T Bluster
|3
|American Air & Heat Shares Vital Info Through Blog
|Dec 6
|Extreme Air Duct
|2
|Racist graffiti invoking Donald Trump found on ...
|Nov '16
|Ohs2323
|1
|Trump 75 court cases due, won't rent to N***ERS...
|Nov '16
|Jesus Brother
|2
|Energy wasted: Florida homes use more than thos... (Mar '09)
|Nov '16
|Solarman
|64
|Why the big fuss about the mega Goodwill Store ... (Dec '08)
|Oct '16
|Enough
|28
Find what you want!
Search Oviedo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC