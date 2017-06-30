Local, Tribal Emergency Planning and Response Organizations Schedule...

The 2017 LEPC/TERC Emergency Planning and Response Conference is scheduled for July 20-22, 2017, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Overland Park, Kan. The Local Emergency Planning Committee and Tribal Emergency Response Commission conference brings together experts from business, industry, and government in the fields of chemical emergency preparedness and prevention, transportation, as well as health and safety, in an effort to educate attendees about protection from chemical risks and promotion of chemical safety.

