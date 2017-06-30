Local, Tribal Emergency Planning and ...

Local, Tribal Emergency Planning and Response Organizations Schedule...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WebWire

The 2017 LEPC/TERC Emergency Planning and Response Conference is scheduled for July 20-22, 2017, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Overland Park, Kan. The Local Emergency Planning Committee and Tribal Emergency Response Commission conference brings together experts from business, industry, and government in the fields of chemical emergency preparedness and prevention, transportation, as well as health and safety, in an effort to educate attendees about protection from chemical risks and promotion of chemical safety.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WebWire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Overland Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
All about Overland Park Jul 3 Blessingxfour 1
skype sex (Jul '16) Jul 3 latty 25
Olathe Storage Unit Jun 16 Tfish14 1
Review: Genesis Realty Solutions LLC (Mar '10) Jun 9 DMendoza 5
News Olathe Implements 'Quiet Zones' For Noisy Train... (Apr '10) Jun 5 Charles Porter 24
Looking for Charles Jun '17 Curious 1
Helicopters near black bob park (Jul '14) May '17 suzbradbury 2
See all Overland Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Overland Park Forum Now

Overland Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Overland Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
 

Overland Park, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,261 • Total comments across all topics: 282,281,285

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC