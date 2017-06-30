AAFP, Other Physician Groups Press Senators to Rework Health Care Bill
Continuing to turn up the heat, AAFP officers and other physician leaders visited Senate offices last week to voice their opposition to a proposed health care bill that could jeopardize health coverage for millions of patients. Physician leaders from multiple organizations gather in Washington, D.C., to talk with senators about the need to preserve Americans' access to primary care.
