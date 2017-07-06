A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of E...

A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Employers Reassurance Corporation ...

A.M. Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of "a-" of Employers Reassurance Corporation and Union Fidelity Life Insurance Company . The outlook of these Credits Ratings is stable.

