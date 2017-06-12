Senate, House narrowly override Gov. ...

Senate, House narrowly override Gov. Sam Brownback's veto of $1.2 billion tax bill

Wednesday Jun 7

The Senate and House defied Gov. Sam Brownback on Tuesday night by overriding his veto of a bill raising Kansas income taxes by $1.2 billion in two years to fill a gaping hole in state revenue and bank money to improve funding of public education.

