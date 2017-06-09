Republicans are predicting the beginn...

Republicans are predicting the beginning of the end of the tea party in Kansas

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 9 Read more: The Washington Post

Kansas state Reps. John Barker, left, R-Abilene, and Dan Hawkins, right, R-Wichita, confer during a House debate on tax issues statehouse in Topeka.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Overland Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Genesis Realty Solutions LLC (Mar '10) Jun 9 DMendoza 5
News Olathe Implements 'Quiet Zones' For Noisy Train... (Apr '10) Jun 5 Charles Porter 24
Looking for Charles Jun 4 Curious 1
skype sex (Jul '16) May 26 Tramps 15
Helicopters near black bob park (Jul '14) May 23 suzbradbury 2
moving to kansas city (Feb '06) May '17 Anonymous snob 553
News YRC Freight Tries Pay Raises for Hard-to-Fill T... Apr '17 Scott 1
See all Overland Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Overland Park Forum Now

Overland Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Overland Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

Overland Park, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,204 • Total comments across all topics: 281,728,193

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC