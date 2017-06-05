Red Metal Shipments Decline in April
Service center shipments of red metals in April declined 9.2 percent from March, reports the Copper and Brass Servicenter Association, Overland Park, Kan. April copper shipments declined 10.0 percent to 10.4 million pounds, while alloy shipments dipped 8.5 percent to 10.4 million pounds, compared with the previous month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metal Center News.
Add your comments below
Overland Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Olathe Implements 'Quiet Zones' For Noisy Train... (Apr '10)
|Mon
|Charles Porter
|24
|Looking for Charles
|Sun
|Curious
|1
|skype sex (Jul '16)
|May 26
|Tramps
|15
|Helicopters near black bob park (Jul '14)
|May 23
|suzbradbury
|2
|Review: Genesis Realty Solutions LLC (Mar '10)
|May 11
|KGentry
|4
|moving to kansas city (Feb '06)
|May '17
|Anonymous snob
|553
|YRC Freight Tries Pay Raises for Hard-to-Fill T...
|Apr '17
|Scott
|1
Find what you want!
Search Overland Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC