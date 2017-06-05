Red Metal Shipments Decline in April

Service center shipments of red metals in April declined 9.2 percent from March, reports the Copper and Brass Servicenter Association, Overland Park, Kan. April copper shipments declined 10.0 percent to 10.4 million pounds, while alloy shipments dipped 8.5 percent to 10.4 million pounds, compared with the previous month.

