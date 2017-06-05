Red Metal Shipments Decline in April

Red Metal Shipments Decline in April

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: Metal Center News

Service center shipments of red metals in April declined 9.2 percent from March, reports the Copper and Brass Servicenter Association, Overland Park, Kan. April copper shipments declined 10.0 percent to 10.4 million pounds, while alloy shipments dipped 8.5 percent to 10.4 million pounds, compared with the previous month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Metal Center News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Overland Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Olathe Implements 'Quiet Zones' For Noisy Train... (Apr '10) Mon Charles Porter 24
Looking for Charles Sun Curious 1
skype sex (Jul '16) May 26 Tramps 15
Helicopters near black bob park (Jul '14) May 23 suzbradbury 2
Review: Genesis Realty Solutions LLC (Mar '10) May 11 KGentry 4
moving to kansas city (Feb '06) May '17 Anonymous snob 553
News YRC Freight Tries Pay Raises for Hard-to-Fill T... Apr '17 Scott 1
See all Overland Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Overland Park Forum Now

Overland Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Overland Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. South Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
 

Overland Park, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,872 • Total comments across all topics: 281,585,647

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC