RadioShack Creditors' Lawsuit Says Sprint Killed 6,000 Jobs

RadioShack emerged from bankruptcy in 2015 with a deal to co-brand about 1,400 stores with Sprint, which was meant to help the telecoms provider better compete with larger rivals AT&T Corp The lawsuit filed in Delaware Superior Court by RadioShack's official committee of unsecured creditors says that Overland Park, Kansas-based Sprint breached its contract with RadioShack, and is seeking $500 million in damages. Sprint spokesman David Tovar said the company was disappointed by the creditors' committee action and Sprint expected to defend the matter vigorously.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.