RadioShack Creditors' Lawsuit Says Sprint Killed 6,000 Jobs

RadioShack emerged from bankruptcy in 2015 with a deal to co-brand about 1,400 stores with Sprint, which was meant to help the telecoms provider better compete with larger rivals AT&T Corp The lawsuit filed in Delaware Superior Court by RadioShack's official committee of unsecured creditors says that Overland Park, Kansas-based Sprint breached its contract with RadioShack, and is seeking $500 million in damages. Sprint spokesman David Tovar said the company was disappointed by the creditors' committee action and Sprint expected to defend the matter vigorously.

